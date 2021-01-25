Amazon Republic Day Edition Spin And Win Contest: Win OnePlus 8T And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

On the occasion of Republic Day, Amazon has introduced multiple quiz contests. Among them, the Spin and Win contest allows you to win the OnePlus 8T smartphone. Besides, other gifts include the Dyson Air purifier, Handloom Saree, Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance and Rs. 500 Amazon Pay balance.

The contest is now live on the platform will end on January 28 and the winner's name will be announced on January 29, 2021. Check out here how to play the game to win the OnePlus 8T.

Amazon Republic Day Edition Spin And Win Contest: How To Play?

Apart from the five gifts, one line is mentioned as "better luck next time". The Republic Day Edition Spin and Win Contest is also not available in the web version as Amazon's other quiz. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Then click on the ''Amazon Republic Day Edition Spin and Win banner'' to start the game. Then spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

Amazon Spin And Win Contest Details

To get your prize you need to give valid proof such as Voter ID, PAN card. Do note that, if you or your family member are Amazon employees or affiliates then you are not eligible to play the game.

Additionally, there are few more contests for Republic Day including Funzone Jackpot, Republic Day Edition Quiz, and more.

Amazon Spin And Win Contest Quiz Answers

Q1: Who Composed The National Anthem Of India?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

