Amazon rolls out Amazon Prime Music service in India

Amazon which is an e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Prime Music service for the Indian consumers. The Amazon Prime Music service was introduced to the Indian consumer base back in 2017, however, the service was available exclusively for theAmazon Echo device users. Now fresh reports from fonearena suggest that the Amazon Prime Music Service is available for the Android and iOS devices. The music service is also available on the web and a user can access it on the web by visiting music.amazon.in. The Amazon Prime music service is free for the Amazon Prime members and the service is ad-free.

The Amazon Prime music service weighs 17.10 MB and allows a user to select music in different languages. The music service caters wide genre of music including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Rajasthani, Gujarati and Marathi.

Amazon Prime offers offline music downloads and Alexa voice support that enables a user to search his choice of song by simply giving a voice command. Amazon, however, claims that it has almost a million songs in its playlist. Moreover, Amazon has also organized the playlist as per genres along with the mood of a user, the activity a user is doing.

Amazon and Ground Control were recently reported to be working together to create an Alexa skill that will channel Gordon Ramsay and rate the dishes cooked by a person. Gordon Ramsey is a known name in the food industry and he is one hell of a food critic.

To use the new skill a user need to give simple commands like "Alexa, ask Gordon Ramsay what he thinks about the food I have cooked. The reply whether it be praise or a critical appreciation would sound like this from the Amazon Echo speaker: 1. This dish should be hung in a museum. The museum of failure. 2. Leave the dish out overnight. It will keep the flies away. 3. If I may give you one small piece of advice, stick to takeouts.

Amazon has been bringing some interesting updates lately, it would be interesting to see what Amazon has in store for the users in future.

