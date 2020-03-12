ENGLISH

    Amazon Rolls Out Voice Search Feature To Shopping App In India

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Amazon has added voice search to the Android version of its shopping app in India. This move is meant to find new ways to interact with its customers. With the voice command feature, customers using the Amazon Shopping app can browse products and add select items to the cart.

    Amazon Rolls Out Voice Search Feature To Shopping App In India

     

    For now, the voice command feature is integrated only into the Android version of the app. And, there is no word regarding the global rollout of the feature. We can expect the iOS version of the Amazon Shopping app to also get the feature sometime soon.

    As per the company, this feature dubbed 'Speak to Shop' enables customers on the Amazon Shopping app to interact with their voice. Both Prime and non-Prime members can get this feature. And, it is compatible with devices running Android 5.1 or above.

    To enable this feature, Android users have to update the shopping app and grant permission for the app to use the device's microphone. Even the Google Play Store listing of the Amazon Shopping app rolled out a few days back shows the same.

    Amazon Shopping App Gets Alexa Support

    The Amazon Shopping app's voice command feature is powered by Alexa but users need not say 'Alexa' all the time to interact with it. To activate Alexa, users just have to tap the Voice button next to the search bar. This is very similar to the voice search feature on the Fire TV stick. Notably, the Alexa integration within the Amazon Shopping app does not support placing orders and the payment option has to be done manually.

    As of now, the voice commands in English is supported by the 'Speak to Shop' feature. A report by Gadgets360 hints that the company is working on bringing support for other regional languages such as Hindi.

     

    Besides shopping, users can also use the voice search feature to play podcasts or music by tapping the microphone button within the shopping app. But for the full experience, it is recommended that users download the Amazon Music app.

    amazon news apps
    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 19:26 [IST]
