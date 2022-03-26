Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Samsung Galaxy M33 5G News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy M33 5G on April 2 in India. However, you can get the smartphone for free. Amazon has announced the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G quiz which will give you a chance to win the Galaxy M33 5G by answering five questions correctly. It is also important to note that one wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Check here all correct answers to the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G quiz.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz Details

There are a total of six prizes that will be given under this contest. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before June 11, 2022. The winners will be selected a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by April 27, 2022. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

There are also some criteria for Amazon games such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate. Further, the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G quiz will run until April 26.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz: How To Play?

We already know Amazon quizzes are not available on the web version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then you need to search for the Galaxy M33 5G and you'll find a teaser. Click on that and swipe down to find the quiz banner. To start the game, you need to click on the banner.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Quiz Answers

1. What is the battery capacity of Samsung Galaxy M33?

Ans: 6000 mAh

2. Galaxy M33 has segment best __________nm processor

Ans: 5

3. What feature is being offered for the first time in Galaxy M Series?

Ans: Voice Focus

4. With the RAM Plus Feature of Galaxy M33, you can extend your RAM upto

Ans: 16GB

5. Which feature of Galaxy M33 make it #UpForItAll ?

Ans: All of the above

