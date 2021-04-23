Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy M42 5G Smartphone For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new contest named the Galaxy M42 5G Quiz. It will give users a chance to win the upcoming Galaxy M42 5G smartphone for free. The Galaxy M42 5G will be the first-ever M-series 5G phone which is all set to launch on April 28 in the country.

Users need to follow some steps and rules to play this contest. There are a total of five questions based on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone, you have to choose the correct option. To make your job easy, we are here listing all the correct answers and how you can find the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz: How To Find?

One can find the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz under the ''Just Launched, Best Selling Smartphone & More'' section. To find the contest, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Details

The quiz has already gone live on the platform and will run until May 22. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Amazon is offering a total of four prizes under this contest that will be delivered to the winners on or before July 9, 2021.

Even, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS after confirming the winners' names and you can check winners' names by going to the winner section on May 24, 2021.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of the following is true about the Galaxy M42 5G?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: What is the camera setup on the M42 5G?

Answer: 48MP Quad camera

Question 3: Which processor powers the Galaxy M42 5G?

Answer: Snapdragon 750G

Question 4: Which industry-leading display technology does the M42 5G feature?

Answer: Super AMOLED

Question 5: What is the battery capacity of the new M42 5G?

Answer: 5000 mAh

