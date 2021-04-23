Just In
- 34 min ago Oppo Smart Tag Images Hint At Rechargeable Battery Feature
-
- 50 min ago Realme Q3i, Q3, Q3 Pro 5G Unveiled; Key Features To Check Out
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For April 23; Your Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 1 hr ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 23; Get 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh Character, More
Don't Miss
- Finance Bitcoin Plunges 8% to Trade Below $50,000; US President Proposal On Tax Weighs On Bitcoin
- Movies Dhanush Announces Yet Another Collaboration With Mari Selvaraj After Karnan; Shoot To Commence Next Year
- Automobiles Ola Announces Hypercharger Charging Network For Its Electric Two-Wheelers: Details & More!
- Lifestyle Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Hailey Bieber’s 3 Simple Looks That Can Give You Insta-Worthy Moments
- News Thrissur Pooram 2021: Date, history and significance of annual temple festival
- Sports Doncic's Mavs spoil Davis' Lakers return, slumping 76ers fall to Giannis and Bucks as Celtics cool Suns
- Education World Book Day 2021: Why Is World Book And Copyright Day Celebrated On April 23
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In April 2021
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy M42 5G Smartphone For Free
Amazon has announced a new contest named the Galaxy M42 5G Quiz. It will give users a chance to win the upcoming Galaxy M42 5G smartphone for free. The Galaxy M42 5G will be the first-ever M-series 5G phone which is all set to launch on April 28 in the country.
Users need to follow some steps and rules to play this contest. There are a total of five questions based on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone, you have to choose the correct option. To make your job easy, we are here listing all the correct answers and how you can find the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz: How To Find?
One can find the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz under the ''Just Launched, Best Selling Smartphone & More'' section. To find the contest, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Details
The quiz has already gone live on the platform and will run until May 22. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Amazon is offering a total of four prizes under this contest that will be delivered to the winners on or before July 9, 2021.
Even, Amazon will contact you individually through email or SMS after confirming the winners' names and you can check winners' names by going to the winner section on May 24, 2021.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which of the following is true about the Galaxy M42 5G?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: What is the camera setup on the M42 5G?
Answer: 48MP Quad camera
Question 3: Which processor powers the Galaxy M42 5G?
Answer: Snapdragon 750G
Question 4: Which industry-leading display technology does the M42 5G feature?
Answer: Super AMOLED
Question 5: What is the battery capacity of the new M42 5G?
Answer: 5000 mAh
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999