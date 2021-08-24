Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz Answers: Your Chance To Win Galaxy Buds Pro For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced another quiz contest named the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 quiz that will allow you to win the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds for free. For that, you need to answer all questions correctly to enter the prize pool. The quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 6. Below here we are listing all answers to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz to make your job easy.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz Details

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 quiz consists of five questions based on the newly launched Galaxy Watch 4. You'll also get few options under each question; however, one wrong answer can deprive you to enter the prize pool. The prize will be delivered to the winners' on or before October 31, 2021.

A total of seven participants will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted in the winner section by September 7. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz: How To Play?

First, open the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 quiz under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which of the following features describe the New Samsung Galaxy Watch4?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can last up to _______ on a single charge of battery.

Answer: 40 hours

Question 3: The New Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has a 5 nm processor fabrication type.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Which of the following apps can you use on the New Samsung Galaxy Watch4?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: How many different kinds of workouts can you track with the New Galaxy Watch4?

Answer: More than 90

