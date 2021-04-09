Amazon Samsung Smart Monitors Quiz: Win Samsung Smart Monitor By Answering Easy Questions News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the Samsung Smart Monitors Quiz that will give you a chance to win the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor. Like other quizzes, you need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool, based on Samsung Smart Monitor. To make your job easy, we are listing the answers of the quiz and how to play the game to win the Samsung Smart Monitor.

Amazon Samsung Smart Monitors Quiz: How To Play, Criteria And Prize

You must know the contest will end on April 28 and there are a total of seven prizes which will be given under this contest. The prize will be delivered to the winner by Amazon on or before June 20, 2021. Moreover, there are some criteria to enter the contest. You should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof. One more thing is the participant should not be an employee of Amazon. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Follow these steps to play the game.

Step 1: Firstly, download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store as it is not available for the web version.

Step 2: Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Step 3: Finally, you can see the Samsung Smart Monitors Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Amazon Samsung Smart Monitors Quiz Answers

Q1: Which Feature Of Samsung Smart Monitor Enables One-Step Screen Mirroring With Mobiles?

Answer: Tap View

Q2: The DeX Interfacing Feature On Select Samsung Mobiles Provides Desktop Experience While Using The Smart Monitor Without A PC.

Answer: TRUE

Q3: The _____________ Feature Of Samsung Smart Monitor Enables PC-Less Environment And Easy Access To Files On Other PCs.

Answer: Remote Access

Q4: Users Can Setup Multiple Voice Assistants (Like Bixby 2.0, Alexa) Using The Samsung Smart Monitor Remote.

Answer: TRUE

Q5: Which Feature Of Smart Monitor Enables Wireless Dual Monitor Setup With MacBook?

Answer: Airplay2

