ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Contest; Answers and Prizes

    By
    |
    Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Contest; Answers and Prizes
    Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Contest

    The online retailer is hosting the Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz contest currently under its Funzone section. This quiz contest will test your knowledge about Samsung smartphones and will let you win a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M53, or Galaxy M33 as the prize.

     

    The Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz contest went live on September 30 and will be hosted until October 30. The winners will be declared after the quiz contest and they will get their prizes delivered to them on or before November 15.

    Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Answers

    As it is a spin and win quiz contest, there will be a spinning wheel with six segments, and one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

    Related: Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz AnswersRelated: Amazon October Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers

    Unlike the regular quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. Here is the question and the correct answer to it. Do keep in mind that if the pointer lands on the "Better luck next time slice", you will not be able to participate in the quiz.

     
    Amazon Samsung Mobiles Spin and Win Quiz Contest; Answers and Prizes
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Question: Which year was the first Galaxy M series phone launched?

    Answer: 2019

    Notably, Amazon India will select five winners and each one will get one of the Samsung smartphones mentioned above as a prize based on a lucky draw.

    • 1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy F20 FE 5G based on a lucky draw.
    • 1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy M32 based on a lucky draw.
    • 1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy M33 5G based on a lucky draw.
    • 1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy M53 5G based on a lucky draw.
    • 1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy M13 based on a lucky draw.

    The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest such as the age criteria of participants and the nationality remain the same.

    Comments
    More AMAZON News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news apps samsung
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X