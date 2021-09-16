Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz Answers: Chance To Bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with a new quiz contest named Samsung Tablet quiz based on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet. One can get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. Apart from using the Amazon Pay balance on e-commerce, you can transfer it to your bank account as well. Besides, you must know that one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, below ere check the all correct answers to the Amazon Samsung Tablet quiz.

Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

Amazon Samsung Tablet quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will be live until September 29. There are a total of 10 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by September 30. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Additionally, the prize amount will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before October 10, 2021. Criteria for the Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz include the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz: How To Play?

Go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

After that, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Samsung Tablet quiz banner under the ''Games In Focus'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Samsung Tablet Quiz Answers

Question 1: Galaxy Tab S7 FE delivers rich, cinematic sound quality through __________ technology

Answer: Dual AKG speakers powered with Dolby Atmos

Question 2: Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mega battery of 10090 mAH.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers an immersive viewing experience with its _____ inch, vibrant display

Answer: 12.4

Question 4: Which productivity instrument comes complementary in-box with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE?

Answer: SPen

Question 5: Which features and accessories help you use the Galaxy Tab S7 FE like a PC?

Answer: All of the above

Best Mobiles in India