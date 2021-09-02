Amazon September Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win Up to Rs. 1,00,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

With the start of this new month, Amazon has announced a new quiz contest named the Amazon September Edition Spin & Win contest where you can get a chance to win up to Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay balance. If you are playing for the first time, you should know that the Amazon Pay balance can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site or you can transfer your bank account as well. Check out here how to play Amazon September Edition Spin & Win contest to the exciting rewards.

Amazon September Edition Spin & Win Quiz: How To Play?

The process will remain the same as the other Amazon quiz contests. Open your Amazon mobile app then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone section. Now, you can find the ''Amazon September Edition Spin & Win Quiz banner'' at the top of the FunZone page.

Now, click on the banner to start the game. As above-mentioned, this is a Spin & Win contest, so you need to click on the pointer to spin the wheel. After that, you need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. Participants will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

Amazon September Edition Spin & Win Quiz: Rewards & How To Collect?

The contest will be live until September 30, 2021. There are a total of six slices and one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other rewards include:

Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 Winner)

Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on October 1, 2021. Besides, Amazon will contact the winner individually through SMS/ Email. You can only participate in this contest if you or your family member is not an Amazon employee and your age is 18 years or above and you have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

