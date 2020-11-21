Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz: Here's How You Could Win Sony Bravia TV News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is hosting multiple quiz contests on its platform. Among them, the Sony Bravia TV Quiz will give you a chance to win a Sony Bravia TV by answering five questions. The contest is already live on the platform and it will run until November 30. The winner will be declared on December 30, 2020. The process is the same as the Amazon daily quiz. There will be four options for each question and you need to choose the right answer. Check out the details about the Sony Bravia TV Quiz and how to participate to win Sony Bravia TV.

Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz Details

You can participate in the Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz via your Amazon mobile app only. The questions are based on general knowledge and television related. To play the Amazon Sony Bravia TV quiz follow this step:

Step 1: If you don't have the Amazon app, we suggest you download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then you need to sign in to your Amazon account or you can simply log into your account.

Step 3: Firstly, you need to go to the menu tab and click on 'Programs and Features' and then tap on 'FunZone'.

Step 4: Then you need to scroll down to enter the game and click on the 'Start' button.

Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz Answers

Q1: Which Bollywood Megastar Made His Television Debut In 2000 With An Indian Version Of A British Game Show?

Answer: Amitabh Bachchan

Q2: Krishi Darshan, Chaupaal, Samachar, And Kalyani Were The First Programs On Which Channel?

Answer: Doordarshan

Q3: First Transmitted On BBC In 1938, What Was The World's First Television Gameshow

Answer: Spelling Bee

Q4: Which Company, In 1982, Produced The First Mass-Produced Pocket Television: The Watchman?

Answer: Sony

Q5: The 'Neighbor's Envy, Owner's Pride' Slogan Is Associated with which brand of TV?

Answer: Onida

