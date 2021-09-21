Just In
- 21 min ago Amazon Redmi 2K TV Series Quiz Answers: Win 4K TV For Free
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Craziest Offers On Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, More
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Samsung, Realme, Poco, And More Mobile Brands Discount Reveling Dates
- 12 hrs ago Realme V11s With Dimensity 810 SoC Surfaces Online; A New Mid-Ranger?
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's announcement didn't distract RCB but we were not sharp as batting unit: Hesson
- Finance Why Bitcoin And Other Crypto Prices Are Plunging?
- Movies Bigg Boss 15: Not Divya, But Nishant Bhat To Participate In Salman's Show; Contestants To Go Under Quarantine!
- News Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart
- Lifestyle Durga Puja 2021: Mahalaya Tarpan Meaning And Rituals Performed on Pitru Paksha
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Introduces ‘Make It Yours’ Riding Jackets; Available Soon At Dealership Level
- Travel Pitru Paksha 2021: Important Places For Pind Daan In India
- Education KCET Result 2021 Declared, Check KCET 2021 Direct Link And Other Details Here
Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Answers: Win Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Amazon has introduced several new quiz contests in the FunZone section. Among them, the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz will give you a chance to win the Sony Bravia (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (2021 model) for free. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer five questions correctly as one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, check here all the correct answers for the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz.
Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz: How To Play?
For the unaware, Amazon Quiz contests are only available on the mobile app. So, you need to go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
After that, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz banner under the ''Games on smartphones, TVs & more'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Details
The Amazon Sony Google TV quiz will be live until October 3. There are a total of one prize that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Nov 30, 2021.
You can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 31. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Some criteria for the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz include the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.
Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Answers
Question 1: What is the name of newly introduced User Interface of X80AJ?
Answer: Google TV
Question 2: How many movies & TV episodes are available on X80AJ Google TV?
Answer: 700,000+
Question 3: Does X80AJ has access to Apple TV+ original content?
Answer: Yes
Question 4: X80AJ supports which of the following?
Answer: Dolby Vision & Atmos
Question 5: X80AJ supports which of the following?
Answer: Both
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230