Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Answers: Win Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Amazon has introduced several new quiz contests in the FunZone section. Among them, the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz will give you a chance to win the Sony Bravia (65-inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (2021 model) for free. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer five questions correctly as one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, check here all the correct answers for the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz.

Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz: How To Play?

For the unaware, Amazon Quiz contests are only available on the mobile app. So, you need to go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

After that, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz banner under the ''Games on smartphones, TVs & more'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Details

The Amazon Sony Google TV quiz will be live until October 3. There are a total of one prize that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Nov 30, 2021.

You can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 31. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Some criteria for the Amazon Sony Google TV quiz include the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Sony Google TV Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the name of newly introduced User Interface of X80AJ?

Answer: Google TV

Question 2: How many movies & TV episodes are available on X80AJ Google TV?

Answer: 700,000+

Question 3: Does X80AJ has access to Apple TV+ original content?

Answer: Yes

Question 4: X80AJ supports which of the following?

Answer: Dolby Vision & Atmos

Question 5: X80AJ supports which of the following?

Answer: Both

