Amazon Speaker Finale Days Quiz Answers: Win iPad Air And More

Amazon has added yet another quiz contest for its users to participate and win attractive prizes. The most latest quiz contest that has been added is the Amazon Speaker Finale Days quiz. The online retailer is hosting numerous discount sales for users and one of them is the Amazon Speaker Days Sale that will be hosted on account of the Diwali season.

Amazon Speaker Finale Days Quiz Contest

To mark this sale, the online retailer has hosted the Amazon Speaker Finale Days sale. Notably, this quiz contest is live from October 29 at 12 AM and November 2 at 11:59 PM. During the contest period, users can win an iPad Air among other exciting cashback and offers. The winners will be able to receive the prize before November 30, 2021 via Amazon courier. Participants can check the winners under the Funzone section after the contest period.

The Amazon Speaker Finale Days quiz contest is a spin and win quiz and it asks only a single question to the users. It is as follows.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

To participate in the Amazon Speaker Finale Days quiz contest, you need to make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone. If not, then download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store respectively. Once you download the app, you will have to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account.

Now, you need to scroll down to find the Funzone section or search for it. Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find four quiz contests together that will have the Amazon Speaker Finale Days Spin and Win quiz as well. To play this quiz, just click on the banner and then click on the Spin Now option. You will get the spinning wheel that will decide the prize that you might win.

Once it is done, you will be taken to the page where you will have to answer the question mentioned above. You will be eligible to win the prize you selected with the spinning wheel depending on a lucky draw. If the spinning wheel shows better luck next time, then you cannot participate further.

