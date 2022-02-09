Just In
Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz Answer: Win Apple iPad Pro
Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win contest will give you a chance to get a free Apple iPad Pro. Besides, you can also win the Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site. The Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win quiz comes under Amazon February Edition games. Here's how to play the Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz to win the Apple iPad Pro.
Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win: How To Play
To play this contest, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.
Now, open the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone section to find the contest. Now, you'll have to click on the Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win quiz banner to start the game.
Since it is a spin and win the contest, so, you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel. After that, you need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. One will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.
Question: What is the square root of ''4''?
Answer: 2
Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz Prizes
The Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win contest has a total of six slices where one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:
- Apple iPad Pro (1 winner)
- Rs. 40,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)
- Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)
Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win: How To Collect Prize
After Amazon confirms winners, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Also, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on March 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 30, 2022. It is also important to note the game will be live until Feb 28.
