Amazon SteelSeries Quiz Answers: Win SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon SteelSeries quiz is one of the contests on Amazon which will give you a chance to win the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for free. Do note that, the contest will run until July 27. You need to answer five questions based on the SteelSeries headset. So, if you are looking for correct answers, let's dive into details.
Amazon SteelSeries Quiz: How To Play
The process of the game is the same as the others Amazon quiz contests. So, if you are playing for the first time follow these steps:
Step 1: Download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.
Step 3: Then you can see the Amazon SteelSeries quiz under the ''Prime Days Games / New Launches'' section. Now, you can click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon SteelSeries Quiz: How To Collect Prize
Under this contest, a total of 13 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The names of the winners will be declared on July 28, 2021, and Amazon will post the winners' names on the winner section page and they will also contact winners individually via SMS/ Email.
Lastly, the prize will be delivered to winners on or before September 20. There are some criteria that you must know before playing this game. One of them, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate. Also, the participant should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).
Amazon SteelSeries Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which of the following are the world's first from SteelSeries as the original esports brand since 2001?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: The omni point switch in SteelSeries mechanical keyboard has the fastest response time (0.7milli second) and actuation point 0.4 (milli meter).
Answer: TRUE
Question 3: The ________ SteelSeries headset is fully compatible with and designed for PlayStation 5's Tempest 3D AudioTech.
Answer: Arctis 7P
Question 4: Which SteelSeries headset was the first ever gaming headset with Hi Res audio?
Answer: Arctis Pro Wireless
Question 5: Which of the following features describe the new SteelSeries launched with unreal wireless speed and gaming performance?
Answer: Dual channel optimization
