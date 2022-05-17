ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 & More

    By
    |

    Amazon Summer Edition spin and win contest is giving users a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone for free. Since it is a spin & win quiz, so, one can also win Amazon Pay balance as a reward. Here's how you can win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 from the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz.

     
    Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Win Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

    Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

    As we already know the Amazon quiz is only available on the Amazon mobile app. So, open the app on your smartphone and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section.

    Now, scroll down to find the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz. Now, click on the banner to start the game. First, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

    Question 1: What is the square root of "4"?

    Answer: 2

    Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

    There will be a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Below here we're listing all prizes of the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz.

    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (1 winner)
    • Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
    • Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)
    • Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (30 winners)
    • Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners)

    Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. You can also check the winner's names from the winner section on May 31, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 31, 2022.

    There are also some criteria for the Amazon quiz including if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X