Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 & More

Amazon Summer Edition spin and win contest is giving users a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 phone for free. Since it is a spin & win quiz, so, one can also win Amazon Pay balance as a reward. Here's how you can win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 from the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz.

Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

As we already know the Amazon quiz is only available on the Amazon mobile app. So, open the app on your smartphone and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section.

Now, scroll down to find the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz. Now, click on the banner to start the game. First, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question 1: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon Summer Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

There will be a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Below here we're listing all prizes of the Amazon Summer Edition spin and win quiz.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (30 winners)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (300 winners)

Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. You can also check the winner's names from the winner section on May 31, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 31, 2022.

There are also some criteria for the Amazon quiz including if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

