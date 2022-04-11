Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess And Win Quiz Answers: Win MacBook Air News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz contest was hosted back in 2021 during the cricket season. Now, the quiz contest has been updated this month as it is time to enjoy the cricket season in the country right now. Under this quiz contest, the online retailer lets participants win a MacBook Air laptop and a cash prize of up to Rs. 3,000 on a daily and weekly basis.

As cricket is a popular sport in India, the online retailer is hosting several new games, contests and quizzes related to the same. The Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz is one such quiz contest. It falls alongside the other quizzes such as Amazon Cricket Edition Spin and Win quiz.

Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess And Win Quiz Answers For April 11

The Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz under the app's Funzone section asks two questions that are updated on a daily basis. It lets winners get prizes such as a MacBook Air and Rs. 3,000 worth of Amazon Pay Balance. You can find this quiz contest under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. Here, there is a banner stating "Funzone T20 Cricket Fever". You just have to click on the banner and start answering the questions.

The questions and answers for today's quiz are as follows.

Question 1 (Cricket Trivia): Which national team are called 'Baggy Greens'?

Answer: Australia

Question 2 (Prediction): Who will win the toss today?

Option 1: Hyderabad

Option 2: Gujarat

The Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz contest is the most unique quiz hosted by online retailer. It has one cricket trivia question and one prediction question. On answering both questions correctly, you will be eligible for a daily prize of Rs. 3,000. If you answer all the questions throughout the tournament, then you can win the bumper prize of a MacBook Air laptop.

While the questions given above are for today (April 11), the Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz contest runs from April 9 to April 15. Once you answer the prediction question, you cannot change the answer later.

How To Participate In Funzone Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon T20 Cricket Fever Guess and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

Notably, Amazon will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests or win prize. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. Make sure to participate in the quiz on a daily basis to increase your chances of winning the grand prize.

Best Mobiles in India