Amazon Teachers Day Quiz Answers: Win Apple iPad Air For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with new quiz contests to celebrate Teachers Day 2021. With these contests, one can win several goodies by answering simple questions. The Amazon Teachers Day quiz sits with the Teachers Day Spin and Win Quiz and Teachers Day Jackpot Quiz. In this story, we will discuss the Amazon Teachers Day answer & win contest that will help to win the Apple iPad Air for free. Let's dive into details.

Amazon Teachers Day Quiz Details

The Amazon Teachers Day quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 10, 2021. A single prize will be given under this contest, which is the iPad Air. The prize will be delivered on or before November 15, 2021. Do note that, you need to answer all five questions correctly to enter the prize pool.

One wrong answer can eliminate from the game. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted in the winner section by September 11. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Amazon Teachers Day Quiz: How To Play?

Like other Amazon quizzes, the Amazon Teachers Day quiz is only available in Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Teachers Day quiz under the '' New Games This Week'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Teachers Day Quiz Answers

Question 1: Since When India Is Celebrating Teachers' Day?

Answer: 1962

Question 2: Who Was First Woman Teacher In India?

Answer: Savitribai Phule

Question 3: Which Of The Following Statement Is/Are Correct About Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

Answer: All Of Them

Question 4: Who Among The Following Personalities Has Not Been A Teacher?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Question 5: Among The Following, Which Organization Inaugurated The World Teachers' Day?

Answer: UNESCO

Best Mobiles in India