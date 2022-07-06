Just In
Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500
After the launch of the Tecno Pova 3, the brand is gearing up to bring another budget smartphone to the Indian market - the Tecno Camon 19 Neo. While it remains to be seen when this device will be launched in the country, the online retailer Amazon India has listed the device on its site. Also, it is hosting the Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo quiz contest for participants to win Rs. 500 prize.
Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo Quiz Answers
The Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo quiz joins the other quiz contests under the Mobiles section of the Amazon app. We recently covered the Amazon Tecno Spark 9 quiz available under the section. This quiz contest is live from today, July 6 and will be hosted for 30 days, which is until August 6. The name of the winners will be announced after the contest period. It will declare five winners based on a lucky draw and each of them will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance.
Question 1: Camon 19 Neo comes with which processor?
Answer: Helio G85 Gaming Processor
Question 2: What is the RAM setup on Camon 19 Neo?
Answer: 11GB Expandable with MemFusion Technology
Question 3: What is the selfie camera on Camon 19 Neo?
Answer: 32MP
Question 4: What is the rear camera setup on Camon 19 Neo?
Answer: 48MP Triple Camera
Question 5: Camon 19 series has won the iF Design Award 2022?
Answer: True
To participate in the Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app on your device. Now, you can either create a new Amazon account or make sure to log in to your existing Amazon account to be able to access the quiz contest. Once you enter the Mobiles section, you will find the banner of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo quiz contest and you just to tap on the banner to answer the questions.
As usual, there will be a set of five questions related to the Tecno smartphone. You need to answer these questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw and win the prize.
