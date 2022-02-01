Amazon Valentine’s Day Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have stepped into the month of February and the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new spin and win quiz contest on account of Valentine's Day. The Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win contest hosted on the app's Funzone section is sure to deliver attractive prizes and make the occasion more special for participants.

Notably, the Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win quiz is positioned with other quiz contests such as the Amazon Emerging Brand Days Quiz, Amazon Credit Card Quiz, Amazon Brand Vouchers and more. The winners will be chosen based on a random lucky draw and you can check the contests that are live under the Funzone section.

Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest from here.

Question: When is Valentine's Day celebrated?

Answer: Feb 14th

This quiz contest will run from February 1 to February 14. Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest features a spinning wheel and it will announce the name of winners after the end of the contest. As per the contest page, the winners will get their rewards on or before March 31, 2022. There will be five winners as a part of this quiz contest.

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get Bombay Shaving Company Gift Pack based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get a smartphone-based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get an Echo Dot based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Titan Youth Women's Watch based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get a new Apple Watch SE based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

Best Mobiles in India