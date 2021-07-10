Amazon Vivo V21e Quiz Answers: Your Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to start on July 26 where you can get your favorite smartphones and other gadgets at an attractive discount price. Besides, the e-commerce site has already announced several quiz contests on the occasion of the Prime Day event. One of these quiz contests is the Amazon Vivo V21e quiz. One can find the Vivo V21e quiz under funzone section on Amazon and it will run till July 28. Check all details regarding the Amazon Vivo V21e quiz.

Amazon Vivo V21e Quiz: Rewards, Criteria

Amazon is giving Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance for the Vivo V21e quiz and a total of 20 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The prize will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before August 8, 2021. Also, the winners' names will be posted on the winner section on July 30. To win the contest, you need to answers all five questions correctly based on the recently launched Vivo V21e smartphone.

Amazon Vivo V21e Quiz: How To Play

First, you need to open your Amazon mobile app. If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

Then you can see the Vivo V21e quiz under the ''Prime Days Games On New Launches'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game. Further, we are here listing the answers to the Vivo V21e quiz.

Amazon Vivo V21e Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the thickness of Slim & Trendy Designed Dark Pearl edition of Vivo V21e is?

Answer: 7.67mm

Question 2: What is the specification of the front camera on Vivo V21e?

Answer: 32MP

Question 3: Does Vivo V21e comes loaded with Extended RAM (8GB + 3GB) Technology?

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Vivo V21e comes loaded with ___W FlashCharge Technology?

Answer: 44W

Question 5: Vivo V21e's Rear Camera supports which of the below features?

Answer: All of the Above

