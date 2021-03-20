Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz: Here Are All Answers To Win Vivo X60 Pro Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apart from the Amazon daily quiz, there are several quiz contests based on a particular product. Now, the Amazon Vivo X60 Series quiz is live on the platform where you can win the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone (Midnight Black variant). As usual, you need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool.

Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz Details

The Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz focuses on the Vivo X60 smartphones. You can see a few options under each question, among them you need to select the correct answer. The contest will run until March 31, 2021, and if your answers are correct then only you will be eligible to enter the lucky draw section. Under the Amazon Vivo X60 Series contest, there will be a total of two winners selected by a random draw of lots.

Amazon will directly contact the winners and the names will be posted on the winner section as well. The prize will be delivered on or before May 31, 2021. Furthermore, we are here listing the all correct answers to the Amazon Vivo X60 Series quiz to make your job easy.

Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the thickness of Ultra Slim Vivo X60?

Answer: 7.36mm

Question 2: What are the benefits of the Vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: What are the feature benefits of Gimbal Stabilization present in X60 Pro?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What is the industry-leading largest aperture used in X60 Pro?

Answer: f/1.48

Question 5: Which feature of the X60 Series helps you get added performance boost?

Answer: Virtual RAM

Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz: How To Participate?

If you are playing for the first time, then you must know all quiz contests on Amazon are app-only. So, you have to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz banner and click on that to start the game.

Best Mobiles in India