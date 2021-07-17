Amazon Vivo Y73 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Vivo Y73 quiz is now live on the platform and one can get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering all questions correctly. The quiz is based on the Vivo Y73 smartphone and will run until August 9. The prize can be used for shopping on Amazon or one can also transfer the balance to their bank accounts. So, if you are looking for the correct answers, let's dive into details.

Amazon Vivo Y73 Quiz: How To Find

To find the Amazon Vivo Y73 Quiz you need to go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Vivo Y73 quiz under the ''Prime Days Games / Smartphones'' section. Now, you can click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Vivo Y73 Quiz Details

Under the Vivo Y73 quiz, a total of 20 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. One wrong answer can eliminate from entering the prize pool. The prize will be credited to your account on or before August 19. Besides, Amazon will post the winners' name on the winner section page and they will also contact winners individually via SMS/ Email.

Criteria

To play this game, you must know some rules. One of them, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate. Also, the participant should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Amazon Vivo Y73 Quiz Answers

Q1: What Is The Thickness Of Ultra Sleek Vivo Y73?

Answer: 7.38mm

Q2: What Is The Specification Of the Vivo Y73 Rear Camera?

Answer: 64MP

Q3: Vivo Y73 Comes With 3GB Extended RAM

Answer: TRUE

Q4: Vivo Y73 Comes Loaded With _____ FlashCharge Technology

Answer: 33W

Q5: Which Camera Mode Of Vivo Y73 Makes Your Nights Brighter?

Answer: Super Night Mode

