Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 Quiz Answers: How To Win Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Pad 5 tablet on April 27 in India. Now, you can win the upcoming tablet for free on Amazon. The Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 quiz has gone live today (April 23) and will run until May 8.
You need to answer five questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Like other Amazon quizzes, one wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Let's take a look at the Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 quiz answers.
Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 Quiz Details
There are a total of four prizes that will be given under the Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 quiz contest. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and the winners' names will be posted on the winner section by May 10, 2022. Also, Amazon will contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.
Furthermore, the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before June 30, 2022. To participate, you need to follow some rules such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.
Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 Quiz: How To Play?
If you do not have Amazon mobile app, you need to install the app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.
Now, you'll have to go to the Home Page > FunZone & Inspiration > FunZone to play the game. Then swipe down to find the quiz banner available under the ''Games from top brands'' section. To start the game, you'll have to click on the banner.
Amazon Xiaomi Pad 5 Quiz Answers
Question 1: What is the segment leading refresh rate of the screen on the Xiaomi Pad 5?
Answer: 120Hz
Question 2: What is the resolution of the Xiaomi Pad 5?
Answer: 2.5k+ or 2560*1600
Question 3: What Dolby video feature come built-in to the Xiaomi Pad 5?
Answer: Dolby Vision
Question 4: Does Xiaomi Pad 5 come with Quad speaker?
Answer: True
Question 5: What processor does the Xiaomi Pad 5 come with?
Answer: Snapdragon 800 series
