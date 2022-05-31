Just In
Amazon Youth Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free Sony Headphones
Amazon Youth Edition spin and win contest is now giving users a chance to win Sony headphones and Amazon Pay balance. However, you will be eligible to claim one prize. The latest quiz contest is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until June 8, 2022.
To enter the prize pool, you need to answer one question correctly. One wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. Check here how to play the Amazon Youth Edition spin & win quiz to win the Sony headphones.
Amazon Youth Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play
Open your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest.
Now, you can find the Amazon Amazon Youth Edition Spin And Win Sony Headphones under the 'New games every-day' section. Then click on the banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.
Question: What is the square root of "9"?
Answer: 3
Amazon Youth Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect
The Amazon Youth Edition spin and win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:
- Sony Headphones (1 winner)
- Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winners)
- Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (40 winners)
- Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (400 winners)
Additionally, the winners of this contest will be selected by a random draw of lots. Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will also be posted to the winner section on June 9, 2022. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 10, 2022.
