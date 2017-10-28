Android 8.1 lets you use picture-in-picture mode in Netflix

One of the best features brought in by Android Oreo is the picture-in-picture mode. With this feature, users can continue operating the device without interruptions even while watching a video or even while making a video call. This feature will allow users to see two apps at once.

Google recently released the developer preview for Android 8.1. Currently, it is only available for Pixel and Nexus phone users. However, you should keep in mind that this is just a preview, and the official release is expected sometime in December. Coming back, there are not many apps that support picture-in-picture mode. Google Chrome and YouTube are there, but the options are limited.

That being said, with the Android 8.1 developer preview, popular video streaming app Netflix is joining the bandwagon.

If you want picture-in-picture mode in Netflix, you would have to update your device to Android 8.1. Also, you need to make sure that Netflix app is running the latest version. Once, those things are taken care of, you can open the app, select the video you want to watch and then hit the home button.

After doing that, a small window with the video will pop up on your screen. You can drag it around so you can position it perfectly to watch your favorite episode while you reply to your work emails at the same time.

It is unclear at the moment why Netflix is allowing picture-in-picture on Android 8.1, but not on Android 8.0. As reported by Android Police, this is not some kind of glitch, the feature has been officially added.