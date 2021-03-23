Android Apps Crashing Issue: Here’s The Fix News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Suddenly, a plethora of Android users saw notifications pop up on their devices stating that select apps stopped running. Many apps started throwing errors and could not be opened. The list includes some important apps such as Gmail, Google Pay, banking apps and more. The issue was being reported constantly on Reddit, Twitter, and DownDetector. Even Google's Workspace Cloud Status Dashboard confirmed problems with Gmail on Android.

If you were wondering what was the cause of all these issues that created a lot of panic and chaos, then the reason is Android's WebView. It is not uncommon for an update to break a perfectly functioning app. It was the very same thing that happened with WebView and it has caused some apps to crash on Android for no reason. Fortunately, there is a workaround that you can do to fix the issue sans resetting the affected apps.

What's The Issue?

Android System WebView aka WebView is a system component, which lets apps display web pages sans the need to develop and ship their own browser engine. This component is installed in all Android devices by default and is updated independently via Google Play Store. Eventually, any problem in WebView will affect most Android apps.

Its exactly the same that happened now resulting in Android users taking to the internet to complain about app crashes and errors. WebView's recent update has been traced to be the reason behind the issue. Fortunately, it has been updated via Google Play Store and doesn't need any rolling back firmware or a new update to bring about a fix.

How To Fix WebView Issue

In order to fix the issue caused by WebView, you need to simply uninstall the updates and restore the component to the factory version. This can be done either via Google Play Store or via the list of apps in the Settings menu of the phone. Keep in mind that this move will not uninstall WebView but only the updates installed recently. So, WebView will function as usual.

Doing so, many Android users have resolved the issues they have been facing. Also, it is said that there will be no further trouble caused by WebView. If any users face issues, then thy can downgrade the component again until a fix for the issue is rolled out.

Best Mobiles in India