    Android, iOS To Get New Emojis Soon: All You Need To Know

    Google and Apple announced on the World Emoji Day on July 17 that their operating systems will soon get new emojis. The new emojis are likely to arrive later this year. However, the exact date of arrival of the new stickers is still under wraps.

    Apple will offer 13 emojis and Google will get 117 emojis from Emoji 13.0, approved by Unicode Consortium. The emoji's list includes a ninja, Russian doll, pinata, transgender symbol, beave, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, and more. The new emojis list will include 62 new emojis and 55 gender and skin tone forms. This means that all the emoji will be available on Apple devices. Android users are expected to get these emojis with the Android 11 update.

    The look of the emojis will be different in each operating system. Google is making the stickers based on what works best in Dark Mode. There will also be changes to some of the creatures in the Android OS including turtles, frogs, and pigs. 9to5Google mentioned that Google has worked with the zoos emoji and the company can add a quick access emoji bar next to the word suggestion bar on its Google keyboard.

    Apple claimed in a press note that the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users will get new emojis later this year. But the emojis are rumored to come on iPhone devices with iOS 14 update. In addition, Apple has introduced new memoji options with different colorful hats and face masks, which users can also use as stickers. Apart from these, Apple might announce new methods to create Memojis with users' own look. It is said that the new emojis will be available to both users in September via the Android 11 update and the iOS 14 update.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
