Annoyed father develops un-ignorable messaging app for teenagers

It's a relatable situation for most of the parents of teenagers. They text, and text, but never get a reply, unless it really urgent. Well, that might not be the case with Nick Herbert, whose son always responds to his texts, all thanks to the new app his father developed.

The app does nothing but makes a loud annoying noise until Ben responds to the text. This would be really helpful for parents with Android phones to make sure their children reply to their texts.

How does it work? First, you'll have to download the ASAP app and install it on your child's phone. You can connect with one person for free, or pay to add the whole family. After that, you just have to send messages using the app.

The parents will know whether the text has been received on their child's phone, or if it didn't make it because the phone was turned off or wasn't connected to the internet. The parent will also know if they have read the message, and the child will also know the parent received the notification.

Once the message is sent, their screen is taken over by your message, and their device will play a tinkling little music that can't be turned off without acknowledging the message. The music won't stop even after they put the device on silent mode.

Well, this goes without saying that this shouldn't be a go-to approach for contacting your kids. But this could be a really helpful solution in case of an emergency, or when they aren't responding even when they can.

The biggest advantage of this app is that instead of grounding your kids, you can let them be free while keeping them on a tether. When an adult invites their child to download the app, they can set up the connection to allow un-ignorable to be sent in both directions.

This also proves that it isn't about control but care towards the loved ones. It also shows that you trust them, and that's never a bad thing (at least, as long as you really do trust them). The app is currently available for Android phones, let's see how long it takes to reach the iOS platform.