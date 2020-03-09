ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AnTuTu Benchmark Removed From Google Play Store: Here Are Other Alternatives

    By
    |

    In a surprising move, Google has removed the AnTuTu benchmark tool from Google Play Store. As of now, there is no confirmation on why the widely used benchmark tool on Android smartphones has been removed. According to theories, AnTuTu was associated with Cheeta Mobile, which was known for collecting user data, including personal information.

    AnTuTu Benchmark Removed From Google Play Store

     

    What Did AnTuTu Say About This?

    According to the official statement from AnTuTu, this has been a "misunderstanding" from Google and it claims that AnTuTu is not governed by Cheeta Mobile. However, if we look closely into AnTuTu's investors, Cheeta Mobile definitely holds a considerable amount of shares, which indicates that Cheeta Mobile indeed have control over AnTuTu.

    A few years back, AnTuTu was accused of showing exaggerated benchmarks on select smartphones with software tweaking. To date, most of the smartphones that launch in India use AnTuTu scores to boast the performance of the device.

    What Is AnTuTu?

    AnTuTu is a smartphone benchmark tool, that is extensively used to test out the capabilities of a smartphone. It measures the performance of the CPU, GPU, APU, DSP, and other parts of the processor and gives a final score, which can be used to compare the performance of one device to another.

    You Can Still Side Load AnTuTu

    Though the AnTuTu app has disappeared from Google Play Store, one can easily sideload the same by downloading it from third-party sites and app stores. If you are planning to sideload, then, make sure that you are downloading the AnTuTu app from a trusted source.

    Alternative Apps To AnTuTu

    If you don't want to sideload and take a risk, then you can download other benchmark apps such as Geekbench 5, Quadrant Standard Edition, NenaMark2, 3DMark Benchmark, and GFX Benchmark from Google Play Store for free of cost.

    Just like AnTuTu, the aforementioned apps will also offer a detailed report on the performance of your smartphone, which can be used to correlate the performance of your smartphone with other smartphones.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X