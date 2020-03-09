AnTuTu Benchmark Removed From Google Play Store: Here Are Other Alternatives News oi-Vivek

In a surprising move, Google has removed the AnTuTu benchmark tool from Google Play Store. As of now, there is no confirmation on why the widely used benchmark tool on Android smartphones has been removed. According to theories, AnTuTu was associated with Cheeta Mobile, which was known for collecting user data, including personal information.

What Did AnTuTu Say About This?

According to the official statement from AnTuTu, this has been a "misunderstanding" from Google and it claims that AnTuTu is not governed by Cheeta Mobile. However, if we look closely into AnTuTu's investors, Cheeta Mobile definitely holds a considerable amount of shares, which indicates that Cheeta Mobile indeed have control over AnTuTu.

A few years back, AnTuTu was accused of showing exaggerated benchmarks on select smartphones with software tweaking. To date, most of the smartphones that launch in India use AnTuTu scores to boast the performance of the device.

What Is AnTuTu?

AnTuTu is a smartphone benchmark tool, that is extensively used to test out the capabilities of a smartphone. It measures the performance of the CPU, GPU, APU, DSP, and other parts of the processor and gives a final score, which can be used to compare the performance of one device to another.

You Can Still Side Load AnTuTu

Though the AnTuTu app has disappeared from Google Play Store, one can easily sideload the same by downloading it from third-party sites and app stores. If you are planning to sideload, then, make sure that you are downloading the AnTuTu app from a trusted source.

Alternative Apps To AnTuTu

If you don't want to sideload and take a risk, then you can download other benchmark apps such as Geekbench 5, Quadrant Standard Edition, NenaMark2, 3DMark Benchmark, and GFX Benchmark from Google Play Store for free of cost.

Just like AnTuTu, the aforementioned apps will also offer a detailed report on the performance of your smartphone, which can be used to correlate the performance of your smartphone with other smartphones.

