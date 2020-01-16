App Stores Witness Humongous 204 Billion Apps Download News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

App stores have seen 45% surge in apps download since 2016. According to a report, consumers downloaded a record 204 billion apps in 2019. Users spent $120 billion on apps, subscriptions, and other in-app purchases, back in 2019. The invigorating demand for apps further instigates more curiosity amongst users. And, the makers are convinced to further bring several new apps, to witness more downloads.

A report shared by App Annie shows that the app downloads in 2019 have occurred in the new markets from India, Indonesia, and Brazil. If we go by data, the Indian market saw 190% app downloads, Indonesia with 70%, and Brazil with 40% downloads. Surprisingly, even thriving markets haven't slowed down. To give you an accurate analysis, in the U.S. the users have downloaded more than 12.3 billion apps. While Japan and South Korea witnessed 2.5 billion and 2 billion downloads, respectively.

Out of the $120 billion spent on apps, games account the most with 72%. Even the subscriptions have led the users to spend huge money on apps. In 2019, subscriptions for non-gaming apps alone saw 28% of spending, which is higher since 2016. The famous apps that we saw in 2019 are Tinder, Tencent Video, and Netflix. It was because of the subscription revenue that these apps topped the consumer spend charts.

Last year, in the U.S. 97% of consumers spending in the top 250 iOS apps was Subscription-based, while 94% of these apps used subscriptions. Whereas for Google Play, 91% of consumers' spending was based on subscription, and 79% out of the top 250 apps utilized subscriptions. These data clearly states that Subscriptions now remain the prime contributor for producing bigger revenues for non-gaming apps.

Out of mature markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and South Korea, China accounts for the largest market share with 40% of global money spent on apps. If a report by App Annie is to be believed, the mobile industry along with app stores alone will provide $4.8 trillion of the global GDP by 2023.

Best Mobiles in India