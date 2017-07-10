App to track patient's recovery status launched

An application was launched on Sunday where a person can consult a doctor without having to travel to the clinic/hospital.

"IVH patient care" will also help doctors maintain a record of all their patients.

Using the app, patients who have difficulty in travelling to consult doctors can update their status and the kind of medical treatment they are undergoing. Using the same application, the doctors can check the status and guide the patients on what to do next.

The application also helps the doctors to keep a record of all their patients who cannot pay regular visits despite being required to do so.

"There is little or no mechanism to keep track of the patient's treatment journeys that are referred to specialists. Most of the time doctors lose their patients in referral chains. The primary treating doctors who examined the patient for the first time and knows most about the patient need to be informed about the patient's treatment cycle because their remarks really do matter in the entire treatment process," said Tarun Sahani, Internal and Hyperbaric Medicine expert at Indraprasta Apollo Hospital.

"IVH patient care" has been developed by India Virtual Hospitals, a tech-enabled specialised Medical Concierge Service addressing the needs of medical travellers looking for quality treatments in India.

Stating that it is a doctor's right to know about their patient whom they provide treatment, Sahani said that an app like this will certainly go a long way to help doctors to be informed about their patient's treatment status.

"This may become a platform where doctors and specialists can interact and discuss about the patient with each other," he said.

Launching the application, Swadeep Srivastava, Managing Partner, India Virtual Hospital, said: "It is a struggle for doctors to trace their patients when they are referred by them to some other hospital in an alien city."

"With 'IVH Patient Care', we are trying to empower doctors with the right to be informed about their patients who are travelling for medical benefits," said Srivastava.

