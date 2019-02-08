Apple fixes Group FaceTime bug with latest iOS update

Apple, with its latest iOS 12.1.4 update has released a fix for the Group FaceTime bug where the caller can listen in on someone even before they answer the call. Apple was quick to respond and turned off the feature after a lot of users criticized the bug. Now, users will have to update their iOS in order to use the Group FaceTime feature.

However, even after the new update, House Energy and Commerce Committee wants the company to explain as of when and how they came to know about the bug. The committee also wants to know what Apple would be doing for the people who were affected by the bug. Apple is expected to answer all the questions by February 19th.

Apple said that after a security audit of the FaceTime server, it found a bug with Live Photos as well, but didn't reveal more details. It fixed that problem with this update too.

Last week, the company issued a statement saying, "We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple's servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week. We thank the Thompson family for reporting the bug. We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue.

We appreciate everyone's patience as we complete this process. We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix. We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible. We take the security of our products extremely seriously and we are committed to continuing to earn the trust Apple customers place in us."