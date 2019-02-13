Apple to launch new subscription-based service next month

Apple will be launching a subscription news service soon. The Wall Street Journal has reported that publishers like the New York Times and Washington Post are objecting to terms that that would allow Apple to take home "about half" of the revenue from the service. The rest will be divided among the publishers based on the time duration the readers spend reading their articles.

Apple also wants "at least some" outlets to commit to supplying news for at least one year. Publishers, however, are on a split in this, some want to supply articles for a longer period while others want a chance to back out sooner just in case.

The price for the service is yet to be set, but if the reports are to believed, it would cost something around the same $10 per month that can be paid via Apple Music. Whatever plans Apple might have, it has very less time to sort out the matter.

BuzzFeed sources claim that Apple is planning a special event for March 5th that would see the launch of a subscription-based service. This means that Apple has less than two months to clear out the matter.

Besides, Apple also has plans to extend its TouchID and FaceID technologies to automobiles. The latest patent application from the company hits at replacing the car keys with its biometric authentication systems.

The patent shows a "system and method for vehicle authorization" that lets you lock or unlock cars using technology like TouchID or FaceID. The process can be done via an iPhone. The system would detect the user's device as they approach the vehicle.