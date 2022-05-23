Apple Music Price For Students Hiked By Rs. 10; Here's The New Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Apple has increased the price of the Apple Music streaming service for students in India and several other countries. The service has received a price hike of around 20 percent for students in the country. The Cupertino tech giant has started sending emails to student users regarding the change in the price of their Apple Music plan.

Apple Music Price For Students In India Increased By 20 Percent

Apple Music subscription for students now costs Rs. 59 per month, Rs. 10 higher than the previous Rs. 49/month. The revised Apple Music student subscription plan has been updated on the company's website. The service has received an overall hike of around 20 percent in the country. Apart from India, the price has been hiked in other countries like Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Israel, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and more.

Apple Music Student Plan Features

Apple Music for students is claimed to provide access to 90 million songs and more than 30,000 expert-curated playlists. The service can be accessed absolutely free for a month without any commitment. The other bundled offers of the student's plan are the same as what Apple is offering to its regular users under the plan for individuals.

The student subscription to Apple Music is meant for university students. The users will need to verify their university enrolment via the UniDays website to sign up for the student's plan.

Apple Music Price In India For Other Plans

Apple offers three more plans for the Apple Music streaming service in India. There's a monthly Voice plan that costs Rs. 49. The plan for individuals is set at Rs. 99 per month. There's also a Family plan that is priced at Rs. 149 per month. The family plan provides unlimited access to the music library for up to six users. The plan also provides a personal music library for each family member.

JioSaavn, Prime Music, Gaana Plus, Spotify Monthly Subscription Price In India

As for the other music streaming services, JioSaavn's monthly plan for Android costs Rs. 99, while the iOS users need to pay Rs. 119 a month. Prime Music is available for free with the Amazon Prime subscription that costs Rs. 1,499 a year. The monthly tariff of Gaana Plus and Spotify is Rs. 99 and Rs. 119, respectively.

