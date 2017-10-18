Apple plans to launch Apple Pay soon in India

Apple is eyeing to launch the Apple Pay payment service soon in India as many people are preferring digital payment options over cash payments.

According to LiveMint, Apple's senior vice president Eddy Cue has stated that the company is in plans to launch the Apply Pay mobile payment service in India. However, he added that it is not going to be easy to bring the service to India. The payment mechanisms can't be made on a global scale and they have to deal with the individual markets separately. Still, Apple wants to bring their payment service to India despite the challenge that is involved.

For now, Apple is clear that does not intend to compete with the likes of market leaders such as Paytm and others that already exist in the country. But Apple wants to work with them. Cue states that there are some great payment mechanisms in the country and they we will leverage all that with their service. He added that Apple Pay will not act as a brand new payment service but will be integrated with the other popular services.

Ever since the demonetization came into effect in the last year, people have started depending a lot on the digital transactions and services like Paytm and MobiKwik have witnessed drastic growth in the number of new users and transactions.

Not only Apple but several other companies such as Samsung and Google have also launched their payment services in India in the recent times. Even Amazon has come up with the Amazon Pay service and is intending to expand its offering in the months to come. Facebook-owned WhatsApp will also come up with the support for UPI payments in the near future.