Apple lets you pre-order apps in App Store

Apple will make it easier for the iOS users to try out the new apps those hit the App Store. We say so as Apple has started letting app developers to allow users to pre-order apps.

This way the developers can let their iOS app users pre-order apps up to 90 days prior to the release of the same. On pre-ordering, the app will be automatically downloaded on the iOS devices when it is released. This feature to pre-order apps is available in all the App Store versions such as iOS, macOS and tvOS.

Notably, the developer can choose to offer both paid and free apps for pre-order. In case the price of the paid app changes during the period, then the users will be charged the lowest price among the two.

The Apple iTunes page states that customers can see the product page of the developers and order the app before it is available for download with this feature. The page adds that the developers are free to change the release date as long as the app is in the pre-order period but the new release date cannot be over 90 days from when the app was available for pre-order on the App Store. The developers can update the app, remove the app from pre-order, change the pricing, and limit the pre-order to select countries during the pre-order period.

This feature of allowing app pre-orders will be useful for the game developers as they can create a hype regarding the app before its release. However, it might be beneficial for the developers of photo editing and other productivity apps.

Google has already allowed the Android app developers to take pre-registrations for apps so that the interested users can get these apps soon after the launch.