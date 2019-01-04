ENGLISH

Apple users spent $1.22 billion on App Store in one week

Productivity, Health & Fitness and Education apps are already capturing the attention of customers in the first few days of the year with 1Password, Sweat and Lumosity charting

    Cupertino based tech giant Apple today announced that App Store customers globally spent $1.22 billion in the 2018 holiday season making a single-day record with purchases worth $322 million on New Year's Day alone.

    Apple noted that gaming and self-care were the most popular categories of app downloads and subscriptions during the holidays.

    Globally, multiplayer games including Fortnite and PUBG were among the top downloaded games over the holidays, along with Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and Monster Strike. Productivity, Health & Fitness and Education apps are already capturing the attention of customers in the first few days of the year with 1Password, Sweat and Lumosity charting in their respective categories, the tech giant added.

    "The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year's Day. The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year's Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

    Schiller said, "Thanks to the inspiring work of our talented developers and the support of our incredible customers around the world, the App Store finished off an outstanding 2018 and kicked off 2019 with a bang."

    Apple also said that the App Store helped drive Services revenue to an all-time record in the holiday quarter. Apple services set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store's search ad business.

    For those who are not aware, Apple's four software platforms - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud.

    Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
