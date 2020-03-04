Arvi Senior Citizen Healthcare App With SOS Button Goes Live In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Arvi has launched its emergency response app in India. The SOS App allows senior citizens to press a single button on their mobile screens and get medical support from Arvi as soon as possible.

To recall Arvi is a healthcare management platform for senior citizens which provides a smart medical alert system that offers emergency and non-emergency medical assistance on your doorstep. The company has come up with this app to help senior citizens by tracking, monitoring and improving their health outcomes.

Seniors citizens can just click a button on the home screen of their smartphone in case of any emergency. This SOS button will trigger an alarm which will automatically sent instantly alert to five family members and Arvi support team. The support teams will be able to track the GPS location of mobile every sixty seconds and schedule an ambulance to the spot from where the alert was generated.

Arvi also offers 24x7 support monitored by medical professionals who are trained to handle emergencies. Arvi also offers a wide range of doctors who are specializing in emergency medicine to quickly get on a call and talk to senior or available family members.

The App is compatible with both Android and IOS users you can download the app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch its devices with SOS button, GPS tracking, and continuous healthcare monitoring somewhere in April.

Arvi has a dedicated team of technical, operations, marketing resources and a dedicated panel of doctors. The company has also joined hands with partners like Thyrocare and 1mg which have help Arvi to offer diagnostic checkup and pharmacy delivery services respectively. The company is also partnering with major hospital chains in South India.

