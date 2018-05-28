Avast releases fix for incompatibility issue with Windows 10 April 2018 update

Avast has recently released a fix for incompatibility issue with Windows 10 April update. As per Avast, the company was able to recognize the piece of code in its security software which is said to be responsible for the incompatibility issue with the Windows 10 April 2018 update (version 183). The company took it to its official forum to acknowledge the issue and said that the issue was happening because of the Avast Behavior Shield. The Avast Behavior Shield was having issues with a specific element of the latest Windows update under certain circumstances.

Avast has further said that not only they have been able to replicate the issue after teaming up with Microsoft, but also the company is working on releasing an update which is VPS 180524-08 to resolve the issue. Avast's CTO Ondrej Vlcek said that "All users running this version (or later) should be 100% safe". He further explained a lengthy process in which he said the PC's that are affected will be back to normal without any data loss.

Also, Microsoft had recently confirmed the reports that the Windows April 2018 update is crashing the computers that have Avast security software installed in them. Once the issue was isolated Microsoft worked together with Avast to find a solution for the issue.

A number of users took it to Reddit and other online forums to report the issue they were experiencing after installing the new update. A large number of complaints said that their PCs were not booting up properly after the installation of Windows 10 April 2018 update. Some of the users also reported that all they could see after the boot up was a blank black desktop after the update and it also didn't show any icons, while others reported that their PC showed 'boot to choose your keyboard layout' screen after the update.

This should come as a relief for the users that both the companies have come up with a solution. However, this is not the first time that Microsoft is experiencing such an issue. It was in recent events only when Microsoft had to block the rollout of the April 2018 update for the devices of certain companies including Intel and Toshiba SSDs after some reports of crashes due to an incompatibility that was causing performance and stability issue.