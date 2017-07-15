Avis India launches its app for iOS and Android devices

Mobility solution provider Avis India has launched its smartphone app. Avis India provides Chauffeur Drive and Self Drive Rentals in the country and with its smartphone app launched and ready to use, consumers will have an easy accessibility to Avis' services.

Th app is available for Android as well as iOS devices. The app allows users to make reservations for the services offered by Avis India. The app features multi-touch booking so that users can easily point and click on the available vehicles for rent. The app also offers several other features along with simplified booking process. Through the app, consumers have an easy access to customer support. Managing and checking details of bookings is also quite convenient through the app. The app also allows users to check for the latest offers and discounts available.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Avis India stated,"We're always looking for ways to save our customers time and enhance the rental experience-and that starts with the reservation process. Soon the Avis India App will also power our international self-drive bookings to Avis worldwide network of 168 countries. The App will also enable chauffeur drive bookings to its large network of corporate customers."

Mr. Gupta also threw light on the remodeled website of Avis India, www.avis.co.in,"We use sophisticated telematics solutions to enable all cars to be available on a single web and mobile platform. The Mobile application becomes the navigation and key to your car once it has been booked."

Avis India is a direct rival to immensely popular Zoom Car in India which offers similar services. Now that Avis India has a smartphone app users will find it more convenient to use the brand's services.