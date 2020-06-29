Indian Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps: Best Alternative Apps For SHAREit And Xender

Files By Google

File by Google is one of the popular apps that come as an alternative to SHAREit and Xender. The app allows users to share files with other phones wirelessly, only requiring the other person have the Files app with Bluetooth. Files by Google works completely offline, which is a bonus if you need to share anything without the internet. Files can also be used as a file manager and even a junk cleaner to browse files or de-clutter your phone.

ShareAll

Here is an Indian app, an alternative to Chinese apps like SHAREit and Xender. ShareAll was developed by a Delhi-based company, allowing users to share and receive files like videos, images, movies, apps, and so on. Like Files, the ShareAll app also works without the internet or any other limitations. The ShareAll file sharing app is also password protected.

Send Anywhere

Send Anywhere is another alternative to SHAREit and Xender. The Send Anywhere app allows users to share files via Wi-Fi Direct. The app users a 256-bit reinforced file encryption for enhanced security while sharing files. Send Anywhere also has another handy feature, where users can create a link for the files they wish to share and send it to multiple people or even share via social media and messaging platforms.

Nearby Sharing

Nearby Sharing comes as Android's answer to AirDrop, an iOS app. As the name suggests, Nearby Sharing allows users to share files, images, videos among other things to devices nearby. Also, the Nearby Sharing app is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS. Presently, Nearby Sharing is still a work in progress but should be available soon.

Superbeam

Superbeam is another file-sharing app that works just like SHAREit. Similar to Send Anywhere, Superbeam also uses Wi-Fi direct technology for enhanced speed while sharing files. To share files via Superbeam, users can either use a QR code as it comes with an in-built QR code scanner or type in manual keys.