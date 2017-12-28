Bharti Airtel announces of its Airtel TV app, offers free subscription till June 2018

Bharti Airtel, India largest telecom operator today announced a new version of its Airtel TV app and it will offer 300 LIVE TV channels, including 29 HD channels, to go with 6000 plus movies and popular shows including a large catalogue of regional content.

The telco said that it has launched a new version of its Airtel TV app with a wider content bouquet and a new user interface. The OTT app is designed to deliver the best-in-class entertainment experience to customers in India's fast-growing smartphone market.

Airtel also announced that the entire content catalogue on Airtel TV is available to its Postpaid and Prepaid users on a free subscription basis till June 2018. The customers simply need to download and install the Airtel TV app on their smartphones and enjoy the experience.

The app is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Barta, CEO - Wynk said, "We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of Airtel TV with great content and an improved, intuitive User Interface. The improvements to the app are a result of constantly listening to our customers and taking their feedback to the design table. We believe that we have built an app for India's needs and backed it with a large and exciting content catalogue to serve the fastest growing screen - the smartphone."

Currently, Airtel TV has partnerships with Eros Now, SonyLIV and HOOQ, with several more on the anvil.

Airtel TV's portfolio of 300 plus LIVE TV channels includes offerings across GEC, Movies, News and Infotainment genres from the stables of Zee, Sony, NDTV, Gemini, Sun TV and others.

Further, users can choose from over 6000 Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, Indian Regional films plus a host of Indian and International TV shows.

The app now offers content in 15 languages - English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French and Urdu.