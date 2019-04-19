BlackBerry Messenger officially shutting down on May 31: How to still use the app News oi-Karan Sharma BBM officially shutting down on May 31, but you can still use the app here is the solution to it.

Emtek the company behind the BlackBerry's Messenger service since 2016 has now officially announced that the company is shutting down the messaging app on May 31. BlackBerry launched the service back in 2005 and now it is shutting down, but there is no need to worry about it because we have the solution to it which will allow you to use the app even after the shutdown.

"Today we're announcing that we will be closing BBM consumer service on 31 May 2019.

Three years ago, we set out to reinvigorate BBM consumer service, one of the most loved instant messaging applications, as a cross-platform service where users can not only chat and share life experiences but also consume content and use payment services.

We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," reads the BBM blog post.

According to a report from TechRepublic, the company has release BBMe (BlackBerry Messenger Enterprise) this will be also for personal use. You can still use the app by downloading this. Currently, this app is only available for Android platforms and users can download it from Google Play Store. It is expected that the company will soon launch the app on the Apple App Store as well.

The report also claims that the company will offer the app free for one year after which users need to purchase the subscription. The six months subscription will cost you around $2.49.