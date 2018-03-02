BlackBerry to remove paid apps from its app store: Will make everything free

BlackBerry Limited has informed a few app developers that it will forcibly remove paid software from the "BlackBerry World" app store from April 1. Further, reports suggest that the company has already started alerting developers with paid apps in the 'BlackBerry World' store through email.

According to the message, BB10 users will not be able to purchase anything from the store starting April 1 when the paid content will be removed, SlashGear reported late on Tuesday.

The company has reportedly said that the marketplace will become a "free-only storefront" and that "all purchasing mechanisms will be disabled". "That switch from paid to free must happen by March 31. Any paid content that hasn't been converted will simply be removed altogether on the next day.

However, developers who only have free content on 'BlackBerry World' store need not worry and they don't need to take any action.

In December 2017, BlackBerry had promised to support BB10 for at least two more years with "BlackBerry World" slated to close down officially on December 31, 2019. So it looks like the company is fulfilling its promise.

BlackBerry 10 or BB10 is a proprietary mobile operating system for the BlackBerry line of smartphones, both developed by BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited manages BlackBerry brand licensing and software.

BlackBerry KEYone First Impressions

Meanwhile, BlackBerry according to reports sold over 850,000 devices in 2017. The company after completing the number sales further stated "mission accomplished". However, the company is still in pursuit of its first million. And to do that the company might be banking on the sales of BlackBerry Keyone. The company has just announced a new Black Edition will be arriving in the U.S. market soon.