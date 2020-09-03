BSNL Launches New Version Of My BSNL App; Offering Bill Payment And Fancy Number Selection Option News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has upgraded its app by adding new features. The new version of My BSNL application comes with a user-friendly dashboard that will have options like rewards, 4G hotspots, and fancy numbers.

It also includes a feature called the special offer, where the company is providing plans that are designed for the customers. There is another feature that allows users to book the Bharat Fiber connection. Besides, there is a feature called One Click Bill Pay option that will help users to pay all bills, change their last plan. Apart from that, the customers are allowed to submit their requests to change and upgrade the connection.

"This is part of our strategy in further improving our initiatives in the 'Digital' India Mission of Govt. of India. Also, the customers shall be able to request for our new broadband connection on the existing landline," VivekBanzal, Director BSNL Board said. However, some steps allow you to avail the benefits. The state-run telecom operator is also offering access to BSNL Wings, My BSNL Tunes, BSNL WiFi, BSNL 4G Plus, and Mobikwik app.

Step 1: First, you have to download the application from the Play Store.

Step 2: Then, you have to enter the name, mobile, email address, home circle, and user password. After that, you have to tap on the next button.

Step 3: You need to login and write your details like email address along with the password.

Step 4: Then, you will be redirected towards the next page where you'll find options like Fancy numbers, One Click, Pay bills, and many more.

How To Book Bharat Fibre And Air Fibre Connection Via My BSNL Application

Step 1: You need to enter your name, contact number, and email id.

Step 2: Then, you need to select the state, select district, and address.

Step 3: After that, you need to tap on the continue button and you need to click on the continue button.

Best Mobiles in India