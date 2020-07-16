CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Download And Check Results On Umang App On Android, iOS News oi-Sharmishte Datti

CBSE class 10 results have been declared. This year, students will need to check their scorecard online via various apps or websites due to the pandemic. The Umang app is one of the apps where CBSE students can check their results.

Umang App: What Is It?

The Umang app expands to Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The app is available for both Android and iOS and aims to push the e-governance and access to digital government services.

Apart from Android and iOS, the Umang platform can also be accessed via SMS on feature phones and landlines. Users can also check out the official website (https://web.umang.gov.in/web/#/) to access the platform.

How To Download Umang App?

If you wish to download the Umang app, head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, and search for the app. Check the verified version of the app and download the Umang app, and install it. Alternatively, users can also open the Umang website and scan the QR code on their smartphone to download the app.

How To Check CBSE Results On Umang App?

As noted, the Umang app is a platform to access various government digital services. Users can also check the CBSE results on the Umang app on their Android or iOS phones. Once the app is downloaded and installed on the phone, it will ask you a couple of preferences like the language and so on. Users will also need to accept the app's terms and conditions before opening the home page of the Umang app.

Next, users will need to register or log in to the app to access their features. To do this, head over to the More section > Register > enter mobile number > accept terms and conditions > and type the OTP from your phone.

To check the CBSE results, go to All Services on the home page > select CBSE > Results. Here, users will need to enter a couple of details like their roll number, admit card number, and school code, and click on submit. This will provide a download link where users can download the marks sheet.

A similar process can be done via the Umang website, where users need to follow the pre-registration option. Details like their roll number, admit card number, and school code needs to be entered once again to get the CBSE results.

