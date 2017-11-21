Check out the new features of Uber: Live Location Sharing, Request for a Guest

With the holiday season just around the corner, Uber is adding new features to its app. One of the new features is the live location sharing through which both the rider and the driver will be able to easily find each other.

This particular feature will be really useful in situations when you booked an Uber in advance but could not reach the pickup spot on time. With the Live Location feature, the driver will get to know if the rider is close by. You can turn on this feature within the Uber app by clicking on the Gray icon at the bottom right corner of the display. The icon will turn Blue when the feature is active.

You also have the option to change the live location by tapping the icon on the map or by changing the privacy settings in the app.

Besides this, Uber is also introducing a beacon feature in limited regions like New York City, San Fransisco, and Chicago. Uber is even letting users edit the color of the beacon on the Uber so the users save some confusion.

Additionally, Uber is finally rolling out the much-awaited feature called "Request for a Guest". The company had already announced this feature to the Indian market last week.

With this feature, users will be able to book an Uber for someone else from any location. It is similar to booking a normal cab by inserting the pickup and drop location points.

Once the cab is booked, the rider will get a text message containing all the trip information like the car type, ETA, and the contact information of the driver. The driver, on the other hand, will also be able to see the rider's name and contact information.

Lastly, Uber has added the in-app gifting option. As you can probably guess, this feature will enable Uber users to send Uber credits to someone else. You can tab the menu to find the Send a Gift option. All you would have to do is to enter the amount you want to send, then enter the name of the recipient and a custom message for the person.