Chinese Apps Banned In India: Here Some Alternatives App For Shein, Club Factory

The Indian government has recently banned 59 Chinese applications. Among them were very popular apps like Shein, Club Factory. Another group of the population is sad, who used to buy a lot of affordable stylish clothes from apps like Shein and Club Factory. Also worried about it are many popular Fashion Bloggers, YouTubers who usually buy clothes from these apps.

There is no doubt that Shein was perfect for fashionable things. Trendy fashionable clothes, jewellry, and more were available there along with affordable prices.

Fashion bloggers, YouTubers were quite dependent on these apps. So, I think it will have some effect on Bloggers.

Apart from Chinese shopping apps, shopping sites such as Myntra, AJIO, Koovs, and Jabong.com in India are also quite popular. Also, Nykaa has gained enough popularity for makeup and essentials products. Besides, now Nykaa fashion is also available for fashionable clothes. Let's keep an eye on Indian shopping apps.

Myntra

Myntra is an Indian fashion e-commerce site founded in 2007. However, in 2014 Myntra was acquired by Flipkart. Myntra is known as India's largest e-commerce store for fashionable products which offers clothes for young peoples, kids including everyone. Myntra offers a hassle-free shopping experience to its customers across the country.

It also sells clothes from brands like Forever 21, Vero Moda, H&M. They also deliver in a very short time and have a very good return, exchange policy. But there was no way to exchange the clothes in Shein. In addition, Myntra's collection is also good and products are available at an affordable price as well.

AJIO

AJIO is Reliance's digital fashion extension which was founded in 2016. The local shopping app provides customers with Indian-made clothes. The app also offers free shipping across the country and 30 days easy return. The app provides clothes at a much lower price.

Koovs

koovs is an Indian based shopping app that offers a good collection at a much lower price. Also, here you will find novelty collections for women and men as well.

Besides, among the shopping apps, Nykaa is now at the top. This is a very favorite site of fashion bloggers and it is also selling clothes as well. There is a good side to banning Chinese apps and it will now allow Indian brands to prosper.

