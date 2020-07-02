Just In
Chingari App Download For JioPhone: How To Install Chingari App On JioPhone
The Indian government has recently banned 59 Chinese apps, including the popular video-sharing app TikTok. This has opened gates for TikTok's rival Indian apps such as Chingari, Mitron, YoPlay, Roposo, and more. The Chingari app has reached 25 lakh downloads from about 6 lakh downloads in just ten days. The app is also rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google Play Store.
There is a huge demand for feature phones such as the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 in the Indian market. Since TikTok was banned in India, a question has been circulating on the internet - how to install the Chingari app in a smartphone or JioPhone. Let's take a look at what the Chingari app offers and whether it can be installed on JioPhone or not.
What Does Chingari App Offer
The Chingari app has been developed by two Bangalore-based programmers - Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam.The app is basically a short video sharing as well as it provides trending news, memes, status videos to entertain the users.
This app also allows you to make money through short videos you post like TikTok. Again, if a video goes viral you will be paid based on the rating on it, giving one point per view. It also has a gaming section that allows you to play games and make money. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and more.
How To Download Chingari App In JioPhone?
The user can't download the Chingari app directly on JioPhone. Because the app is now only available for Android and iOS devices. Since JioPhone is KaiOS based, there is no direct method.
For installing the Chingari app at first need to go the search bar of a pre-installed web browser on your JioPhone and search Chingari.com and then sign in to google account to install. Once the installation process is complete you can click on Open. Then you can enjoy it. However, you need to login to share your video.
